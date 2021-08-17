Cops: Two children critical after Lake Grove crash

Two children, one 3, the other, 7, remained in critical condition Tuesday night, hours after they were injured in a Lake Grove crash involving a pair of SUVs, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. when a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse heading west on Middle Country Road just past Hawkins Lane collided with a Nissan Rogue, police said.

Five children, including the two critical at Stony Brook University Hospital on Tuesday night, were in the Traverse, according to police.

Along with the SUV's driver, the three children were treated for non-lifethreatening injuries at Stony Brook, as was the driver of the Rogue, police said.