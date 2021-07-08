Suffolk police have recovered the body of a Bethpage man who fell overboard Saturday while fishing with his son near Northport Bay in Huntington, officials said Thursday.

Christopher Calma, 50, of Bethpage, was found in the bay Thursday, police said.

Calma fell into the water while reaching for a fishing pole at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and never resurfaced, police said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Calma’s teenage son alerted his mother, who then called 911. The teen was not injured, police said.