Cops: Body of man missing since boating mishap near Northport Bay found

Search boats Saturday comb the waters of Northport

Search boats Saturday comb the waters of Northport Harbor after a Bethpage man fell overboard while fishing with his teenage son. The body of Christopher Calma, 50, was found Thursday, Suffolk police said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police have recovered the body of a Bethpage man who fell overboard Saturday while fishing with his son near Northport Bay in Huntington, officials said Thursday.

Christopher Calma, 50, of Bethpage, was found in the bay Thursday, police said.

Calma fell into the water while reaching for a fishing pole at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and never resurfaced, police said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Calma’s teenage son alerted his mother, who then called 911. The teen was not injured, police said.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

