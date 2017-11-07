Christopher Loeb, the man whose beating by Suffolk police led to the conviction of the chief of department and the indictments of the district attorney and one of his chief aides, has been arrested again.

Loeb, 31, of Hearthside Drive in Mount Sinai, was arrested Monday on charges he broke into a car, stole a purse and credit cards and then stole his mother’s car, police said Tuesday.

Loeb faces charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of a hypodermic instrument and unauthorized use of a vehicle, said Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

He’s set to be arraigned on the charges in First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday afternoon.

Ex-Suffolk Police Chief Jame Burke was convicted last year of violating Loeb’s civil rights after pleading guilty to assaulting him, and then engaging in obstruction of justice by orchestrating a cover-up of the attack.

Burke’s wrongdoing led to last month’s federal indictment of longtime Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his top aides, Christopher McPartland.

The two men were charged with being involved in Burke’s cover-up of his assault on Loeb. Both Spota and McPartland pleaded not guilty.

Spota has said he is leaving his district attorney post “at the earliest opportunity after the resolution of normal administrative matters relating to my retirement.”

Harry Tilis, a Bohemia attorney who is representing Loeb at his arraignment Tuesday, referred questions about Loeb’s latest arrest to Loeb’s longtime lawyer Bruce Barket. Barket did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Loeb was discharged from the John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 4 and broke into an unlocked car and stole a pocketbook with cash and credit cards inside, Meyers said.

Later that night, Meyers said, Loeb’s mother reported her car stolen.

“She specifically said he took her vehicle without permission,” Meyers said.

He was arrested on Monday at his home after his mother called police to say he was there, Meyers said. Loeb was “in possession” of his mother’s vehicle, six credit cards and a hypodermic needle, Meyers said.

Loeb’s December 2012 arrest set off the events that led to the conviction of Burke and the subsequent indictments of Spota and McPartland.

He was charged with violating parole and breaking into cars in his Smithtown neighborhood. One of those cars was a police vehicle used by Burke, and Loeb took a duffel bag that contained a gun belt, ammunition, handcuffs, a whistle, a box of cigars, several sex toys, and what Loeb described as “nasty pornography.”

Burke later admitted that he beat Loeb while he was in custody at the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge and orchestrated a cover-up. Burke is serving 46 months in prison.

The latest arrest isn’t the first time Loeb has been in trouble since getting out of prison.

In December 2015, police said he was involved in a fight at a Mount Sinai condo complex about 2 a.m. No one was charged.

In February 2016, he was charged with harassment after authorities say he hit his mother, Jane Loeb, during an argument.

Loeb was arrested in August 2017 and charged with violating an order of protection against his former girlfriend, Suffolk police said.

Meyers said at the time that Loeb was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after sending the woman emails in violation of the order. He pleaded not guilty.

Barket at thet time said it was a “bump in the road” for his client, noting there was no claim of threats or violence in the case.

In the original case involving Burke, Loeb pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, but state Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro vacated the plea in February after special prosecutor William Ferris agreed with defense attorney Barket that the plea was unjustly coerced and tainted by police perjury. He entered the plea after a pretrial hearing in which several Suffolk officers and detectives testified under oath that they didn’t see Burke beat Loeb.

But when the plea was vacated, the original indictment, which includes stolen property and other charges, was reinstated. Loeb again pleaded not guilty to those charges, which include a count of breaking into Burke’s police vehicle and stealing a duffel bag. A defense motion is now pending before Ambro to dismiss the indictment, arguing that any conviction would again rely on Suffolk police witnesses who have committed perjury.

Even if Loeb is found guilty, he cannot serve any more prison time on those charges because he already served the maximum possible before his conviction was reversed.

Loeb has acknowledged that he has struggled with heroin addiction in the past, but more recently has said that is behind him.

With Joan Gralla