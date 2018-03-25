Wake, funeral services set for FDNY Lt. Christopher Raguso
Funeral and wake services have been set for Christopher J. Raguso, a firefighter from Commack who was one of seven U.S. service members killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq this month.
Raguso, 39, a father of two who served as a lieutenant in the Commack Fire Department and with the FDNY, will be honored in a wake at the Commack Fire Department, 6309 Jericho Tpke. on Thursday and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.
His funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St Joseph’s Church, 59 Church St., Kings Park.
