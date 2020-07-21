The Babylon Village Zoning Board of Appeals has reserved making a decision on a special-use permit for a Manhattan-based health care provider seeking to establish a walk-in urgent care.

During a June 15 public hearing held via Zoom, board members and four residents questioned how traffic would be impacted by CityMD Urgent Care and whether the 24 parking spots are enough for the vacant 30,731-square-foot property, which previously housed a Capital One bank. CityMD is requesting a medical office permit for the site near Little East Neck Road and Montauk Highway.

JoAnn Boettcher, a West Main Street resident, said people would rather go visit an urgent care instead of their own doctor.

“They’re going to wait there as long as possible, especially during flu season, cold season or any other season,” Boettcher said.

The business, which provides services similar to what hospitals offer, would operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, said CityMD attorney Wayne Edwards, of Uniondale. There would be one medical doctor on site daily, along with up to three to four clinical support staff, a manager and two front-desk administrators. Nedal Shami, chief growth officer for CityMD Urgent Care, said seven locations near the proposed site see about 40 patients a day.

ZBA chairman Bruce Humenik said he is “concerned” because the urgent care would be near a residential area, adding that there were no issues with the previous occupant.

Lee Sheridan, a resident on Perridale Court, told board members that the urgent care would be a “public nuisance.”

“Their hours would be at least two to three hours greater than any banking facility which would be sited at the present location,” Sheridan said.

Public comments are being accepted until Wednesday.