Two people were rescued from a sinking boat Sunday morning just off the U.S. Coast Guard base on Fire Island, authorities said.

The Coast Guard station near Robert Moses State Park received the call shortly after 9 a.m. and immediately responded, said Coast Guard spokesman P.O. 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall.

“We launched our boat and were on scene within a minute,” Mendenhall said. “From what I understand, it was literally just around the breakwall.”

The pair were pulled aboard a Coast Guard vessel and taken ashore. No injuries were reported.

The boat sank and a tow company will attempt to pull the boat from the water Monday, Mendenhall said.