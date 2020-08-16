TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Coast Guard: Pair rescued from sinking boat off Fire Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Two people were rescued from a sinking boat Sunday morning just off the U.S. Coast Guard base on Fire Island, authorities said.

The Coast Guard station near Robert Moses State Park received the call shortly after 9 a.m. and immediately responded, said Coast Guard spokesman P.O. 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall.

“We launched our boat and were on scene within a minute,” Mendenhall said. “From what I understand, it was literally just around the breakwall.”

The pair were pulled aboard a Coast Guard vessel and taken ashore. No injuries were reported.

The boat sank and a tow company will attempt to pull the boat from the water Monday, Mendenhall said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Anne Chimelis with daughter Jaden. School district walks back five-day, in-person plan
A plexiglass shield in a classroom at Hofstra Stony Brook freezing hiring, cutting salaries, budgets
New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, Chair of NY Dems will be cheering the convention — from home
Garden Grill received a permit this year to Smithtown issues noise citation to restaurant after complaints 
Developers are seeking approval to subdivide the property Neighbors want to save 1925 Colonial Revival home in Wantagh
President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Janison: Trump deploys micro-hoaxes in his struggle
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search