Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near Northport Bay

Search boats Saturday comb the waters of Northport

Search boats Saturday comb the waters of Northport Harbor for any sign of a man authorities said fell overboard while fishing with his son. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Authorities have called off the search for a man who fell overboard Saturday morning while fishing with his son near Northport Bay in Huntington.

Christopher Calma fell off the boat as he reached for a fishing pole and never resurfaced, according to the Coast Guard.

"Our thoughts are with all who were affected by what happened today," Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound said in a statement. "This tragic incident emphasizes the inherent dangers associated with being out on the water, and we urge all commercial and recreational mariners to always take the essential steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and always wearing a life jacket."

The search for Calma was suspended at about 8 p.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

The son, who is a teenager, alerted his mother, who then called 911, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer John Hightower said by telephone. The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau in a statement said the teen was unharmed.

The Coast Guard and marine bureau said they were informed of the missing boater about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Searchers includes the Coast Guard's 45-foot response boat and a Jayhawk helicopter out of its Cape Cod base, Northport police and firefighters, the Huntington Harbormaster, Nassau County police and Suffolk divers, the Coast Guard said.

With Matthew Chayes

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

