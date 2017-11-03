The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a 14-foot fishing boat that was taking on water Friday morning in Moriches Inlet, officials said.

Watch standers at Sector Long Island Sound received a call about the disabled boat from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock at about 10:50 a.m., the Coast Guard said in a news release.

At 11:15 a.m. crew members for Coast Guard Station East Moriches, aboard a 29-foot response boat, arrived at the fishing boat to find the three people aboard the vessel, wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard brought the three people onto the response boat and towed the disabled boat, which was taken to a commercial salvage company at 11:40 a.m., the Coast Guard said.