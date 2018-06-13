The U.S. Coast Guard plans to oversee a nine-day deep dive environmental review of a famous British steam tanker torpedoed by a German U-boat and left undersea 76 years ago.

The Coast Guard wants to assess the condition of the allied tanker Coimbra, which shipwrecked after it was torpedoed by a German submarine during World War II, settling on the seabed of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 30 miles southeast of Shinnecock.

The inspection by Florida-based Resolve Marine salvage company will take place June 19 through 27, according to a Coast Guard news release.

“This assessment will help determine any potential environmental threat the tanker poses,” said Capt. Kevin Reed, commander Sector Coast Guard for the Long Island sector, said in a statement. “Our top priorities are safety of the public and protection of the marine environment.”

It’s unclear what prompted worries the Coimbra may be potentially hampering the environment. A representative could not be reached for comment.

Resolve Marine specializes in removing tankers buried at sea, according to its website. The company will get consultation assistance from the Navy Supervisor of Salvage, the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation during the review, Reed said.

The Coast Guard is warning boaters to avoid the area for a while as crews investigate the relic ship.

At the time the tanker sank in 1942 it was carrying more than 8,000 tons of fuel. It set off from Bayonne, New Jersey, and heading to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Ten out of the 46 crew members survived the explosion.