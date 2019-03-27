Suffolk prosecutors unsealed a 27-count indictment Wednesday that accuses three men of participating in a drug trafficking ring that sold cocaine across Long Island.

The defendants were arrested following a nearly yearlong investigation by Suffolk police, District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference in Riverhead Wednesday.

Sini said the key member of the ring is Jonny Giron, 25, of Copiague, who was named in 23 counts in the indictment, including operating as a major trafficker and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. Giron faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, Sini said.

Victor Alzate, 35, of Wyandanch, was charged with second-degree conspiracy. Santos Renee Canales Gutierrez, of Wyandanch, also 35, was charged with five counts, including criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Both men face from 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to Sini.

Judge Philip Goglas ordered Giron to be held in lieu of $2 million cash bail or $4 million bond and Alzate to be held in lieu of $500,00 cash bail or $1 million bond Wednesday. Gutierrez, who was arraigned Tuesday, was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond.