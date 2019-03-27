TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk prosecutors unveil cocaine trafficking indictment

The defendants were arrested after a nearly yearlong investigation by Suffolk police, District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference in Riverhead Wednesday.

Suffolk County district attorney Timothy Sini speaks during

Suffolk County district attorney Timothy Sini speaks during a press conference in the law library of Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on March 27, 2019. Sini announced the indictment of three alleged drug dealers for trafficking cocaine in Suffolk County. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk prosecutors unsealed a 27-count indictment Wednesday that accuses three men of participating in a drug trafficking ring that sold cocaine across Long Island.

The defendants were arrested following a nearly yearlong investigation by Suffolk police, District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference in Riverhead Wednesday.

Sini said the key member of the ring is Jonny Giron, 25, of Copiague, who was named in 23 counts in the indictment, including operating as a major trafficker and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. Giron faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, Sini said.

Victor Alzate, 35, of Wyandanch, was charged with second-degree conspiracy. Santos Renee Canales Gutierrez, of Wyandanch, also 35, was charged with five counts, including criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Both men face from 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to Sini.

Judge Philip Goglas ordered Giron to be held in lieu of $2 million cash bail or $4 million bond and Alzate to be held in lieu of $500,00 cash bail or $1 million bond Wednesday. Gutierrez, who was arraigned Tuesday, was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Carlos Gonzalez, 24, of Hempstead, leaves V & State: LI food-safety violations fall 10 percent
Residents convene at a Patchogue planning board meeting Apartments hearing ends after 5-hour meeting
Victoria Ruvolo, who was injured in 2004 when Family: Woman hit by turkey in 2004 dies
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand kicks off her 2020 presidential Gillibrand releases federal tax return, paid $29G
Jake Gabler-Colotti, of Wantagh, was charged with unlawful Police: Man recorded women at tanning salon
A judge agreed Tuesday to give Jamel Turner, Driver in crash that killed 5 faces life, rejects 30-year deal