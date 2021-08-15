Six recent North Fork overdose deaths from cocaine allegedly laced with fentanyl have spurred leaders to make Narcan kits available Sunday and hold a candlelight vigil in Greenport.

The nonprofit Community Action for Social Justice will be offering the Naloxone kits kits from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Feather Hill shopping center in Southold on Route 25, and from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park in Greenport. The candlelight vigil for the overdose victims is planned for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the park.

Naloxone — more commonly referred to as Narcan — is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The social justice group offers Narcan training throughout Long Island at events that previously targeted opioid and heroin users, said executive director Tina Wolf.

Recreational or casual cocaine users may not have been aware of the potential for an overdose from fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, she said.

"We've heard about this with heroin and fentanyl, and fentanyl being in the heroin supply for the last few years," Wolf said. "When you choose to use cocaine, you don't think that one of the possible outcomes is that 'I may die of a fentanyl overdose.' That just doesn't even factor into people's minds."

Five people died on the North Fork and one on Shelter Island over the past eight days, Southold Town Police said Saturday.

Police are advising those who have recently purchased cocaine or other narcotics on the North Fork or Shelter Island — or know of a family member or friend that has — to safely dispose of these potentially lethal products and avoid using them.

Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said anyone who has purchased cocaine in Greenport Village, particularly within the last two weeks, should avoid using it.

Check back for updates on this developing story.