A team of divers examining a sunken World War II tanker off Long Island's South Shore have found eight tanks containing oil, one with a pinhole through which oil has been leaking, officials said Thursday.

A week and a half into the five-week project, the team, with the assistance of a 6,000 pound remotely operated underwater vehicle, is assessing potential threats to the environment from the British tanker Coimbra.

Florida-based Resolve Marine Group, a salvage company that specializes in removing tankers buried at sea, is conducting the assessment of the tanker, which was shipwrecked 30 miles southeast of the Shinnecock Inlet after being torpedoed, officials said.

The Coimbra was loaded with about 2.7 million gallons of lubricating oil — which is denser than gasoline — when it sunk, and most of that likely spilled or burned when it went down on Jan. 15, 1942.

Since 2015 the Coast Guard has been receiving reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration telling of satellite observations of sporadic oil sheens on the ocean surface in the tanker’s vicinity, said Capt. Kevin Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound

The quickly dissipating sheens could amount to 5 to 10 gallons each on average, he estimated — small amounts, nothing that would “ooze and wash up on shore.”

The investigation so far has shown “a source,” a pinhole in one of the tanks, he said at a news conference at Coast Guard Station Fire Island in Babylon.

The sheens, a molecule or so thick, burn off or evaporate quickly, from wind, waves and the sun, said Matt Franklin, state Department of Environmental Conservation director of emergency management.

Officials said the project is in the information-collecting phase so they can determine how much oil there is before moving on to the recovery phase.

So far evaluations show small or medium amounts of oil in the eight tanks, said Aaron Jozef, deputy director of projects, Resolve Marine Group. Asked about overall amounts, he had no specifics at this time, but, “I think it’s substantial.”