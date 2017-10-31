A Suffolk County Community College student seen toting two toy guns as part of a Halloween costume caused a brief scare Tuesday on the Ammerman campus in Selden, authorities said.

Police were called and the campus was on lockdown for three minutes when the guns were believed to be real, but there were no injuries or arrests, according to a spokesman for the college, Drew Biondo.

Biondo said the lockdown alert was put out at 10:45 a.m. after the student with the guns was seen in the school’s Huntington Library, then the “all clear” was issued at 10:48 a.m.

“A student had two fake handguns in his backpack and another student saw them,” Biondo said. The school’s public safety department was notified and then Suffolk police were called, he added.

“Apparently it was a Halloween costume,” Biondo said. He said the scare was over “very quickly,” and added, “Police spoke with the students but there was no arrest.”