The annual blood drive to honor fallen Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano will take place Saturday at the Commack Fire Department, officials said.

The drive honors Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver while responding to assist a fellow officer in Commack more than 10 years ago, on Feb. 22, 2009. He was 45.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron and Commack Fire Commissioner Pat Fazio will join Susan Ciano, widow of the fallen officer, at a news conference Friday to provide additional details.

The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department, located at 6309 Jericho Tpke.