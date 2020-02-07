TODAY'S PAPER
Commack blood drive Saturday to honor fallen Suffolk officer

Officer Glen Ciano was killed by a drunken driver in February 2009. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The annual blood drive to honor fallen Suffolk County Police Officer Glen Ciano will take place Saturday at the Commack Fire Department, officials said.

The drive honors Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver while responding to assist a fellow officer in Commack more than 10 years ago, on Feb. 22, 2009. He was 45.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron and Commack Fire Commissioner Pat Fazio will join Susan Ciano, widow of the fallen officer, at a news conference Friday to provide additional details.

The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department, located at 6309 Jericho Tpke.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

