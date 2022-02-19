TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigating four-vehicle crash in Commack

The crash, which occurred around 2:25 p.m. at

The crash, which occurred around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Jericho Tpke, and Ruth Blvd. in Commack, resulted in at least one serious injury, police said. Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are investigating a serious four-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Commack.

The crash, which occurred around 2:25 p.m., resulted in at least one serious injury, police told Newsday. Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available.

Jericho Turnpike eastbound is closed at Veterans Memorial Highway, police said. It’s unclear how long the roadway could be closed Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

