Police investigating four-vehicle crash in Commack

Suffolk County police are investigating a serious four-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Commack.

The crash, which occurred around 2:25 p.m., resulted in at least one serious injury, police told Newsday. Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available.

Jericho Turnpike eastbound is closed at Veterans Memorial Highway, police said. It’s unclear how long the roadway could be closed Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.