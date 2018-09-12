Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 2 dead after car crashes into Commack gas station

Jericho Turnpike lanes in the area reopened after being closed in both directions early Wednesday.

The crash scene at a Commack Sunoco gas

The crash scene at a Commack Sunoco gas station on Jericho Turnpike early Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Two people died after their vehicle crashed into a Sunoco gas station in Commack on Wednesday morning, police said.

A man driving a 2013 Audi west on Jericho Turnpike just past the Veterans Memorial Highway intersection crashed into a gas pump at the gas station about 2:10 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The car caught fire and the man and his male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither was identified.

Photos from the scene show a damaged gray vehicle crashed into a pump and the roof of the station sagging.

Jericho Turnpike lanes in the area were closed in both directions for more than an hour, but Veterans Memorial Highway was open, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened before 6:50 a.m.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

The crash scene at a Commack Sunoco gas Report: 2 die in Commack crash into gas station
The crash scene at a Commack Sunoco gas Report: 2 die in Commack crash into gas station
Activities at LI Parents Day in Brookville on Parents day comes to LI
Rendering of a warehouse to be built by Developer seeks tax breaks for $7.2M warehouse
The East Marion home was transformed into a $1.15M LI home's barn was blacksmith's shop
Long Beach officials say a home on Barnes City creates registry of foreclosed homes