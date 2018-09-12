Two people died after their vehicle crashed into a Sunoco gas station in Commack on Wednesday morning, police said.

A man driving a 2013 Audi west on Jericho Turnpike just past the Veterans Memorial Highway intersection crashed into a gas pump at the gas station about 2:10 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The car caught fire and the man and his male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither was identified.

Photos from the scene show a damaged gray vehicle crashed into a pump and the roof of the station sagging.

Jericho Turnpike lanes in the area were closed in both directions for more than an hour, but Veterans Memorial Highway was open, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened before 6:50 a.m.