Two people reportedly died after their vehicle crashed into a Sunoco gas station in Commack on Wednesday morning.

News 12 Long Island reported that the vehicle's occupants have died, citing police.

Police received a 911 call at about 2:10 a.m. reporting the crash at Veterans Memorial Highway and Jericho Turnpike, said an employee in the Suffolk County Police Department’s public information office. The employee said she had no additional details.

Photos from the scene show a damaged gray vehicle crashed into a pump and the roof of the station sagging.

Jericho Turnpike lanes in the area were closed in both directions, but Veterans Memorial Highway was open, according to the state Department of Transportation.