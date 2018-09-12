Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandSuffolk

2 dead after car crashes into Commack gas station, police say

The car caught fire, killing the driver and passenger, police said.

Two people died after their vehicle crashed into a Sunoco gas station in Commack on Wednesday morning, police said. (Credit: Stringer News Service)

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Two men died Wednesday morning when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a Sunoco gas station in Commack, police said.

The 2013 Audi caught fire, killing both the driver and his passenger, Suffolk County police said.

The men were heading west on Jericho Turnpike, just past Veterans Memorial Highway, when the driver lost control and struck a gas pump at 2211 Jericho Tpke. about 2:10 a.m., police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the men’s names and said they will do so after their relatives have been notified.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Jericho Turnpike lanes in the area were closed in both directions for more than an hour, but Veterans Memorial Highway was open, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened before 6:50 a.m.

