Police investigating online threats made to Commack High School students

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating online threats made to students over the weekend at Commack High School and said that officers were present at the school Monday as a precaution, despite finding "no credible threat."

District officials said police were notified after the district received "two anonymous alerts" Saturday containing "very limited threatening information" directed at a "few" students — not the entire school.

In a statement Monday, police said: "Suffolk County Police were notified by Commack School District officials on Sept. 11 about a potential threat at Commack High School on September 13. At this time, the investigation has determined there is no credible threat. As a precaution, police were at the school this morning and will do periodic checks during the day. Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are continuing the investigation."

The district said officials are cooperating with 4th Squad detectives and had provided information on the IP address involved.

District security personnel also were alerted, officials said.

"Based on the investigation conducted by law enforcement and their follow-up with the District, it has been determined that the high school will open on a regular schedule on Monday, September 13," officials said in an online message to the school community on Sunday.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, and in order to ensure everyone feels comfortable coming to school, the District requested and the 4th Precinct agreed to provide a police presence at CHS tomorrow," they added. "There will also be enhanced District security personnel assigned to the high school throughout the day."