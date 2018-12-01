A teenage pedestrian was seriously injured Friday evening in a crash in Commack, police said.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy from China who is studying in the United States and lives in Commack, may have been crossing Kings Park Road from east to west around 7:20 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release Saturday.

George Geevarghese, 69, of Commack, was driving a 2003 Jaguar X-Type south on Kings Park Road near Elder Drive, police said.

The teenager was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. Geevarghese stayed at the scene and was not injured.

There was no update on the teen’s condition on Saturday morning, police said. No charges had been filed by Saturday morning.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.