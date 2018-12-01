TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
34° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Teenage student seriously injured in Commack crash, police say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

A teenage pedestrian was seriously injured Friday evening in a crash in Commack, police said.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy from China who is studying in the United States and lives in Commack, may have been crossing Kings Park Road from east to west around 7:20 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release Saturday.

George Geevarghese, 69, of Commack, was driving a 2003 Jaguar X-Type south on Kings Park Road near Elder Drive, police said.

The teenager was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. Geevarghese stayed at the scene and was not injured.

There was no update on the teen’s condition on Saturday morning, police said. No charges had been filed by Saturday morning.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Traffic signs on Middle Neck Road in Great Long Island finds a cash cow: Traffic tickets
This Hauppauge home is listed for $779,000. Fire hydrant at $779,000 LI condo is for dogs
Randi Shubin Dresner, president and chief executive of Food pantries at LI colleges target 'hidden problem'
A view towards the east of erosion along Sandbags no match for accelerated Montauk erosion
Teenage members of The Chai Center in Dix For Jews, Hanukkah is timely spiritual pick-me-up
Plainview Road in Woodbury seen during the Dec. A white Christmas on LI? Here's what history says