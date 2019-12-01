Commack school district to vote on $67.6M bond for upgrades

Commack school district taxpayers will vote Tuesday on a $67.6 million bond proposal that would upgrade infrastructure at each of the eight schools in the district.

If approved, district officials said the 15-year bond will not raise taxes on residents in the district because of budgeting, available funding from other paid-off bonds, and New York State aid that would pay 63.7 percent of costs, or $2.4 million, per year.

“Every student will benefit when these major projects are completed, in both the classrooms and on the athletic fields. Passage of the bond will enhance our efforts to provide a healthy, up-to-date, and most importantly, safe place to learn and thrive," said Superintendent Donald James in an emailed statement. "Our multi-year budgeting strategies and financial planning results in this bond being tax neutral so our residents will not be impacted with a tax increase.”

District officials said the Commack school buildings are all a half-century old and need improvements, such as roof and masonry work, security upgrades such as cameras and door sensors, renovated classrooms and restrooms, improved technology and better air-conditioning in the common areas, such as gyms and cafeterias. The timeline for construction is three years and would commence immediately upon approval of the bond.

Commack High School is slated for $16.6 million of work, with renovations planned for restrooms, labs and classrooms, and athletic field upgrades, including installing turf on the baseball and softball infields.

Commack Middle School is slated for $17.2 million of work, including replacing the roof of the building and fiber optics upgrades. The middle school would also receive a new multi-sport turf field and rehabilitation of the existing upper field, according to the district.

The primary and secondary schools are also receiving about $7.2 million and $9.5 million respectively in improvements.

Other major projects planned with the bond funding are replacing windows, doors and boilers and hot water heaters throughout district auxiliary buildings at a cost of about $17.1 million.

The Hubbs Administration Building is not expected to receive any upgrades under this bond.

Voting is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. District residents north of Jericho Turnpike are to vote at Commack High School, 1 Scholar Lane in Commack. District residents south of the turnpike should vote at Commack Middle School, 700 Vanderbilt Pkwy. in Commack.