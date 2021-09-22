TODAY'S PAPER
Commack schools superintendent Donald James resigning

Commack schools superintendent Donald James announced he plans

Commack schools superintendent Donald James announced he plans to resign. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Commack schools superintendent Donald James will resign to take a job leading a private company.

James made the announcement in a letter dated Monday and posted on the district website.

He did not name the company or a successor, but said in the letter he would "assure a smooth and successful transition to an acting or interim superintendent over the next several months."

The new job "allows me to continue to work in education in a way that supports professional learning opportunities for educators, and the development of new teachers and aspiring administrators," he said.

James’ letter highlighted district achievements under his leadership including higher SAT scores, development of special education programming and Commack High School’s recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School, a United States Department of Education honor.

His resignation will take effect Nov. 30.

James was appointed superintendent July 2010, according to his LinkedIn page. Prior to that, he was superintendent of Center Moriches schools for six years.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

