TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

'She's like an angel': As COVID-19 gained strength, so did her efforts to lift those in need on the East End

Marit Molin has been named the 2021 Suffolk

Marit Molin has been named the 2021 Suffolk County Woman of Distinction. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

When the coronavirus pandemic began upending lives last March, Marit Molin set out to make life a little easier for hundreds of struggling residents on the East End, and a year later those efforts continue to sustain those who need a lifeline.

The licensed social worker and community advocate has since helped deliver more than 5,000 meals on the South Fork through her nonprofit organization, Hamptons Community Outreach. The group’s offerings to the underserved also include no-cost therapy, free tutoring for schoolchildren, a diaper drive and a social media campaign that spread like wildfire.

Those efforts are the reasons Molin, 43, of Water Mill, has been named the 2021 Suffolk County Woman of Distinction. She was chosen from a pool of nominees from all 18 Suffolk County legislative districts and was honored Tuesday during the virtual legislature meeting.

Accepting the award on Tuesday outside the Sag Harbor office of Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), whose office nominated her, Molin said the honor should be shared with the donors and volunteers who made her work possible.

"People tell us about the beauty of the Hamptons, the beaches, the landscape, the farmlands," said Molin, who lives with her husband and two children. "What really makes this place so special is the people. Time and time again, I’ve seen the people of the East End step up and support their less-fortunate neighbors."

FEEDING THE NEED

OFFERING THERAPY

TENNIS, TUTORING+

#ICARE❤️ CAMPAIGN

Latest Long Island News

Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated at Sources: Cuomo digs in fight sexual harassment accusations
A Nassau County Police Department patch is pictured What's in the Nassau, Suffolk police reform plans
Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman tours the downtown Brown: Blakeman makes his move
Governor Andrew Cuomo endorses Nassau County Executive candidate NY politicians see an opportunity in Cuomo's travails
Kerita Jackson, a Centereach resident who is a Talk, pray, cry: Nurses leaned on each other through COVID trauma
Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann, an entomologist at Cornell University, talked After 17-year wait, LIers may see, and hear, these cicadas in 2021
Didn’t find what you were looking for?