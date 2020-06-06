Musical artists from across the East End are banding together for a virtual concert this weekend to raise money for local food pantries struggling with rising demand amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Feed The Need — The Best Jams,” will air Saturday and Sunday and feature 16 local artists.

Grammy-nominated jazz musician Judy Carmichael, Dante Mazzetti, Gene Casey, The Hoodoo Loungers and others will perform a variety of music for a pre-recorded concert filmed at their homes. The show aims to raise money for a campaign supporting East End food pantries and other emerging needs resulting from the pandemic.

The campaign, which has a $1 million target goal, has generated more than $700,000 thus far, according to event organizers. The show is sponsored by All For The East End, a Bridgehampton nonprofit that helps promote and showcase other nonprofits around the East End.

Joe Lauro, who produced the show and is a member of The Hoodoo Loungers, said the show will have something for every music fan.

“We have an amazing array of different performers out here covering so many genres,” Lauro said. “It has reggae, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, hardcore jazz, Brazilian music…it has enough great stuff out there for everybody.”

Claudia Pilato, president of the board of directors for All For The East End, said the event is a way to use local musicians to highlight and bring awareness to the problems facing the East End as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s been this really wonderful collaboration of people who care about the East End, people who live here, musicians, people who visit here,” Pilato said.

Carmichael, of Sag Harbor, said the pandemic has revealed how deep issues such as poverty and hunger run.

“That’s what I hope will come out of this experience, that people will realize how many people live on edge,” Carmichael said.

The show will air at 8 p.m. June 6 and 7, and can be watched at LTV, SEA-TV, Facebook/Instagram Live and Youtube. Details can be found on aftee.org & sagharbormusic.org.