Brookhaven Fire Department officials apologized Sunday after a photograph of a ladder truck decorated with a Confederate flag went viral on social media earlier in the day.

Chief of Department Peter Di Pinto Jr. apologized to the community, EMS workers and firefighters for the flag — once the symbol of the slaveholding Confederate States of America during the Civil War and now an emblem of white supremacy — that was draped on the side of the firetruck.

“This afternoon the chiefs and commissioners of the Brookhaven Fire Department and the Brookhaven Fire District were made aware of an incident involving one of our vehicles, Di Pinto Jr. said in a letter posted on Facebook. “The unauthorized action was done without the knowledge of the leadership team and is condemned in the strongest terms.

“The strength of our community has always been its diversity and our department has always sought to be inclusive,” Di Pinto added. “We can assure our community that ‘Racism has no place in our Firehouse.’ ”

There were about 50 fire departments in the area for a local firefighters competition, Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said. The firetruck with the flag was participating with trucks from the other departments in a drive-by parade for a long time Patchogue firefighter who is struggling with cancer.

Pontieri condemned the act, saying, "One or two stupid people can create angst and anger for a whole community."

"It lights a fire where a fire doesn't need to be lit," he added.

Di Pinto said a sole firefighter was responsible for draping the offensive flag on the firetruck and that a disciplinary process had already commenced. He declined to release further details because the incident was still under investigation and a personnel matter.

Monique Fitzgerald of Bellport, who posted the photo of the firetruck on Facebook, said she was forwarded the photo by a friend.

“When I first saw it, it was a hurtful thing to see, people still flying those flags,” Fitzgerald said.

She said she was upset because the Holbrook department also had Confederate flags and images in its firehouse a few years ago, when a firefighter was suspended for making ugly remarks after two African American young men were killed while riding a stolen dirt bike.

“The Confederate flag is a hate symbol," she said. "I had the same kind of reaction of a Jewish person who saw somebody hang a Nazi flag.”

Fitzgerald said it was angering to see a Confederate flag on a firetruck, a piece of equipment that belongs to a department intended to protect everybody.

“It is irresponsible of the person who did it. The apology needs to come from that person.”

She said the department’s apology was vague and not sincere. “I understand the fire department is trying to separate itself from the person who did this but I don’t know if there is something they could say that would make it OK.”