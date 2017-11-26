Telling the stories of Conklin and Kissam houses in Huntington
Alice Link makes history and heritage come to life
Alice Link has a way of making history come to life. As a volunteer for more than 30 years at the Conklin and Kissam houses, two historical properties in Huntington, Link often leads tour groups of children of all ages, as well as adults, regaling them with stories and getting them to embrace their heritage.
“I tell them, ‘Does a tree live very well without its roots?’ ” says Link, 96, of...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED