TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Telling the stories of Conklin and Kissam houses in Huntington

Alice Link makes history and heritage come to life

Alice Link, 96, explains how a spinning wheel

Alice Link, 96, explains how a spinning wheel works during a tour of the Conklin House Museum in Huntington. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

By Arlene Gross  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Alice Link has a way of making history come to life. As a volunteer for more than 30 years at the Conklin and Kissam houses, two historical properties in Huntington, Link often leads tour groups of children of all ages, as well as adults, regaling them with stories and getting them to embrace their heritage.

“I tell them, ‘Does a tree live very well without its roots?’ ” says Link, 96, of...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Arlene Gross  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Covanta facility at 125 Gleam St. in West Town disputes some incineration plant billing
The Meadowbrook Parkway Draw Bridge. Closures are coming Repair, maintenance work to close two bridges
The Ursula Center convent in Blue Point is Battle looms over rehab proposal for Blue Point convent
A film crew works in Times Square in Report: Taxpayers subsidizing TV commercials
Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, left, with airport Officials: LI airport on track to end year with $2M surplus
The Southold Town Board and the town Zoning Town considers tightening regulations for B&Bs