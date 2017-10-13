The Connetquot Central School District warned families Friday that teen bicycle riders have been doing stunts that are “dangerous and potentially fatal activities.”

The district superintendent, Lynda Adams, said in the message that “last night a member of the Connetquot school community was injured while attempting such actions.”

“These acts range from riders swarming around vehicles on main roads to playing ‘chicken’ with oncoming traffic in an attempt to make drivers swerve,” the district said.

A spokeswoman for the district could not immediately say what the actions Thursday night involved.

“Thankfully, reports indicate that this student will recover from injuries sustained in the incident, but the accident has shed light on the fact that no community is immune from such dangerous trends,” the superintendent’s message said.

Residents and school officials have become concerned about a growing number of such bicycle stunts on busy Suffolk County roads.

Suffolk County police said that officers have responded to “dozens” of 911 calls “reporting groups of ‘youths’ operating bicycles in a reckless manner or creating a hazardous condition,” according to a Sept. 25 letter sent to school districts and reviewed by Newsday.

Bicyclists have taken over public roads by riding in the traffic lane, and come “dangerously close to pedestrians and vehicles, seemingly on purpose” in commercial parking lots, police said.

According to the letter, such incidents have occurred on public roadways such as Deer Park Avenue, and at Tanger Outlet in Deer Park, where bicyclists rode through the mall while harassing customers and security personnel.