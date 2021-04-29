A Fort Salonga resident lacked the proper permits for the construction work he was doing in a coastal erosion hazard area and he's been ordered to follow the rules, Town of Huntington officials said.

A representative for homeowner Nicholas Liolis appeared before the town's Bureau of Administrative Adjudication on April 15 to answer a stop work order for construction beyond the hazard zone at 4 Makamah Beach Rd., Huntington officials said.

Bureau Judge Josh Price consented to a request agreed upon by the town attorney's office and Liolis to adjourn the hearing until Sept. 16, but "admonished" Liolis to do what was necessary to come into compliance by getting the proper permits before the next hearing, town officials said.

"They gave them a long adjournment to apply for a coastal erosion management permit with the town," Town Attorney Nick Ciappetta said.

Liolis could not be reached for comment.

The stop work order was issued in January after neighbors on private Makamah Beach Road notified town officials that the home was being built beyond the hazard zone, a violation of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation laws.

Liolis was issued a permit to do renovation work on his house, but town investigators found what was being built did not follow the plans submitted when the building permit was issued.

The existing foundation had been completely removed, and a new one was built in a different place, town officials said.

DEC law regulates development in designated coastal erosion hazard areas, which have high erosion vulnerability.

A DEC permit program provides written approval of regulated activities or land disturbance to properties within the coastal erosion hazard areas.

The Town of Huntington is authorized to issue permits under the program.

Caterina Violi, Liolis’ neighbor to the east, said the new construction was now so close to her house that she could touch it from her property. She and her neighbors are expecting town officials to enforce state DEC regulations, she said.

"They must ensure that this illegal structure is torn down, not just for us but for the environment and our wildlife," she said. "I hope they do the right thing."

Although most of the homes on the north side of Makamah Beach Road were built within the hazard zone, they were grandfathered in when the state prohibitions were enacted. However, the grandfather status is lost after a structure — including the foundation — is demolished.