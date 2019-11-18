Amityville has reached contract agreements with its clerical and public works units that include raises for nearly two dozen employees.

There are 18 members of the Department of Public Works union and two members of the clerical union, said village Clerk-Treasurer Catherine Murdock. Both contracts are retroactive to June 1, 2019, and expire May 31, 2024.

The clerical unit staff will receive a 1.5 percent salary increase each year, while those in DPW will get a 2 percent raise.

“We have reached agreements that are both fiscally responsible and acknowledge the hard-working village employees we are so lucky to have,” said Mayor Dennis Siry, who expressed gratitude for the work of the firm that guided negotiations, Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC of Garden City.

In June 2020, DPW will see longevity payments after 10-15 years of employment increase from $100 per year with a maximum of $2,000, up to $150 per year with a maximum of $2,500. The maximum amount of accumulated sick days, paid out at 50 percent upon retirement or death, increases from 150 to 175 days under the new contract for the department.

Employees’ annual work boot reimbursement also rises, from $150 to $200. In addition, the new contract for the department now states that requests to use compensatory time and approval for it must be made 48 hours prior to such usage.

Some other changes were placed in both departments’ contracts, such as notice that the village may require a doctor’s note if sick leave is thought to be abused, and that notice of taking off due to illness has to be made by the start of an employee’s shift.

The new contracts state that any leave that also qualifies for coverage under the Family and Medical Leave Act has to run concurrently and that the employees will be entitled to all the protections and provisions under the legislation, including continuing health insurance coverage. Employees in both departments can now also get paid leave for cancer screenings without the time counting against vacation or other leave time, provided there is 72 hours' advance notice and a medical note is given after the screening.