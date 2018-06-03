The Village of Lindenhurst will not move ahead on several planned contracts with a Westbury engineering firm that has been indicted on corruption charges.

The village has canceled three planned contracts with D&B Engineers and Architects PC for drainage work. D&B was one of five Long Island companies named in April in bribery and corruption schemes in New York City. The company has denied wrongdoing. Nassau County is in the process of reviewing several contracts it has with the company.

D&B was chosen by the board of trustees in December after a request for bids went out for projects that will be funded with federal superstorm Sandy recovery money. Of the bids received, D&B scored the highest for three projects: road raising, culverts and leaching structures, and bulkhead repair and check valve installation, said Village Administrator Doug Madlon.

The company would have been responsible for design and construction inspection. However, no contracts had been signed and when the village learned of the indictments, officials began to worry, Madlon said.

“We confronted them and said, ‘Look, we’re concerned about you getting the job done if there’s investigations and indictments and court proceedings,’” he said.

Madlon said that with specific time frames tied to the $3.5 million in funding for the projects, he didn’t want work to be “sidetracked” due to the court case. Village officials informed D&B that they were not going to sign the contracts and the company then withdrew its offers, Madlon said.

“We understand the Village’s decision,” D&B president Steve Fangmann wrote Friday in an email.

The village is now using the next highest-scoring bids: Gedeon GRC Consulting of Syosset will get the contract for culverts and leaching structures while NV5 of Melville will get the contracts for road raising, bulkhead repair and check valve installation.

The change will mean an increase in cost: D&B had bid $122,000 for the culverts, and Gedeon bid $170,625. For road raising, D&B bid $139,000 and NV5 bid $197,880; and for bulkheading and check valves, D&B bid $91,000 while NV5 bid $183,490.

“We’re kind of back to starting from square one,” Madlon said, adding that while this is a setback, he hopes to have the work out to bid by the fall.