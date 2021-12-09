Suffolk cop critically injured by alleged drunk driver goes home after 'miracle' recovery

Suffolk Police Officer Timothy Thrane stood up from his wheelchair Thursday to applause from his brothers in blue as he exited a Port Jefferson rehabilitation center after only six days of treatment — a recovery his family and medical staff called a "miracle."

Thrane, 35, who was struck by an allegedly drunk driver in Yaphank while on duty last month, said he was looking forward to spending time with his three young children and celebrating Christmas at home.

"This has been what I've been wanting since I woke up" from a medically induced coma, Thrane said as he left a rehabilitation center at St Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. "I've wanted to go home. It's amazing. I couldn't wait for this day."

Janelle Thrane, the officer's wife, said it's a "miracle" that her husband was in a coma less than two weeks ago and is now ready to complete his recovery at home.

"I wouldn't have expected anything less given how strong he is and everything he's gone through," she said.

Thrane was directing traffic and laying road flares just after midnight Nov. 3 at the site of a crash in Yaphank when a Chevrolet pickup driven by William Petersohn, 38, of Mastic, crashed into the back of a GMC Yukon parked nearby, police said. The impact from the crash caused the Yukon to fishtail and spin into Thrane.

Thrane has made a full neurological recovery after spending nearly four weeks in a medically induced coma at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was released from Stony Brook Friday.

"When he woke up, Tim was there. Tim was still Tim," Dr. James Vosswinkel, the chief of trauma surgery at Stony Brook, said.

His family greeted him with flowers, hugs and kisses before he boarded the ambulance, including his wife Janelle Thrane and their children, 3, 5 and 11.

"Hopefully for Christmas, that’s the plan," She said then. "It’s been very tough."

Vosswinkel said the effort to save Thrane’s life started at the scene of the crash, where fellow officers trained as EMTs began to care for him with Ridge firefighters and aviation paramedics. He said Thrane was taken to Stony Brook within 30 minutes after the crash.

"It really was a true team to save Tim’s life," Vosswinkel said. "The injuries Tim had were life-threatening and intensive."

As soon as Thrane was struck by the SUV, he fractured his skull, suffering an epidural hematoma — an artery ripped on the inside of his skull, filling blood into his brain. If the blood is not evacuated, patients can suffer permanent brain injury or die quickly, Vosswinkel said.

When he arrived at the Stony Brook emergency department, Thrane was rushed into brain surgery. He also broke his arm, ripped all the ligaments in his neck, broke his hand and ripped the ligaments in his knee after being struck by the GMC.

Thrane also experienced inflammation throughout his body and became critically ill with adult respiratory distress syndrome, where his body's immune system attacked his lungs, making it difficult to use a ventilator to keep him breathing, requiring a tracheostomy through his neck, Vosswinkel said.

Nearly four weeks after the crash, Thrane’s lungs had recovered to remove the ventilator and he woke up to FaceTime his children.

Doctors said he will still require months of rehabilitation to recover from his physical injuries and lying in bed for the past month.

Petersohn, who was also injured, pleaded not guilty through his attorney during a Nov. 4 arraignment from his hospital room to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Petersohn is set to return to court Dec. 22.