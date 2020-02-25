TODAY'S PAPER
Tenants evacuated during Copiague apartment complex blaze

Firefighters battle the blaze Tuesday morning at Bunt

Firefighters battle the blaze Tuesday morning at Bunt Commons in Copiague.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters from six South Shore departments responded to an apartment complex fire in Copiague early Tuesday, evacuating tenants from surrounding apartments and bringing the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, fire officials said.

The fire at the Bunt Commons apartment complex on Wartburg Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 6:21 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Fire officials said firefighters from Copiague, Amityville, North Amityville, Lindenhurst, North Lindenhurst and West Babylon all responded, finding flames coming from one of the ground-floor units.

Photos from the scene show firefighters battling flames at an apartment doorway, having evacuated nearby units.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

