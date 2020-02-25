Firefighters from six South Shore departments responded to an apartment complex fire in Copiague early Tuesday, evacuating tenants from surrounding apartments and bringing the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, fire officials said.

The fire at the Bunt Commons apartment complex on Wartburg Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 6:21 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Fire officials said firefighters from Copiague, Amityville, North Amityville, Lindenhurst, North Lindenhurst and West Babylon all responded, finding flames coming from one of the ground-floor units.

Photos from the scene show firefighters battling flames at an apartment doorway, having evacuated nearby units.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.