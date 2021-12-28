A 79-year-old man was killed and a 49-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Copiague home, Suffolk police said.

The man was found dead Monday at about 8:30 p.m, and the woman is a resident, Suffolk police said, adding detectives are investigating the levels of carbon monoxide at the residence.

The identities of the two individuals were not released.

"The nature of the incident appears to be noncriminal," the police statement said.