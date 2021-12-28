TODAY'S PAPER
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Copiague home, cops say

Suffolk County police investigate a carbon monoxide poisoning

Suffolk County police investigate a carbon monoxide poisoning at a Copiague home on Monday evening. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 79-year-old man was killed and a 49-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Copiague home, Suffolk police said.

The man was found dead Monday at about 8:30 p.m, and the woman is a resident, Suffolk police said, adding detectives are investigating the levels of carbon monoxide at the residence.

The identities of the two individuals were not released.

"The nature of the incident appears to be noncriminal," the police statement said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

