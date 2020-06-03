TODAY'S PAPER
Fire at Our Lady of the Assumption in Copiague

Firefighters from area departments battle a blaze at

Firefighters from area departments battle a blaze at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Copaigue on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Firefighters are battling a blaze on the property of Our Lady of the Assumption church in Copiague, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Roman Catholic church on Molloy Street shortly after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The fire prompted authorities to close nearby roads including Dixon Avenue at Volta Street and Great Neck Road and Dante Avenue, cops said.

Personnel with several firefighters were still there fighting flames Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the Copiague Fire Department could not be reached immediately for comment.

Police said the fire began in the church's auditorium. There were no injuries reported Wednesday afternoon and the fire did not appear to be suspicious, police said. 

Suffolk police's Arson Squad Detectives are investigating, officials said.

