Pedestrian struck, killed in Copiague, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man who stepped into the roadway on a Copiague street died Tuesday evening after he was struck by an SUV, Suffolk police said. 

The victim, Wojtek Brajczewski, 61, of Wantagh, was taken by Copiague Rescue to West Islip's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronouced dead.

 The driver, Nicole Campay, 40, of Lindenhurst, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country, headed east on Oak Street, east of Great Neck Road, when she struck Brajczewski at about 5:20 p.m., they said. 

She was not injured.

The SUV will undergo safety checks; police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 631-854-8152.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

