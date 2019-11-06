A man who stepped into the roadway on a Copiague street died Tuesday evening after he was struck by an SUV, Suffolk police said.

The victim, Wojtek Brajczewski, 61, of Wantagh, was taken by Copiague Rescue to West Islip's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronouced dead.

The driver, Nicole Campay, 40, of Lindenhurst, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country, headed east on Oak Street, east of Great Neck Road, when she struck Brajczewski at about 5:20 p.m., they said.

She was not injured.

The SUV will undergo safety checks; police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 631-854-8152.