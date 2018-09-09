Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Officials: Copiague deli closed after multiple code violations

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Suffolk police and Town of Babylon authorities condemned and closed a Copiague deli after an inspection Saturday night, the second area business shut down by officials this weekend. 

Officials said they found 20 fire, building and code violations at the Copiague Deli on Great Neck Road after a State Liquor Authority inspection.

Copiague Deli owner Jose Cisneros, 37, of Amityville, was arrested and charged with selling unlawfully stamped cigarettes out of the business. He also faces two gambling-related charges, according to police. Store manager Saul Cisneros, 25, of North Amityville, was arrested and charged with alcohol violations and gambling charges. 

The two men were held overnight at the First Precinct and were scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday. 

Suffolk police and Town of Babylon authorities also closed La Vaquita Grocery on Great Neck Road on Friday after finding alcohol and building code violations. 

Owner Bolivar Rodriguez, 58, of Amityville, was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 at First District Court in Central Islip. 

