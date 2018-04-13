TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Copiague High School evacuated after bomb threat

Police confirmed nothing was found and said students returned to the building by around 11:30 a.m.

By Newsday Staff
Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School was evacuated for nearly an hour Friday morning after a bomb threat was made over the phone, police and school officials said.

The school received the call at about 10:30 a.m. and contacted Suffolk County police, Copiague Schools Supreintendent Kathleen Bannon said in a message to the school community.

“Students were evacuated from the building and were safely housed on the field near the Copiague Middle School as police, district security and administration conducted a thorough search of the facility,” Bannon said. “Once the building was determined safe and there was no evidence to substantiate the threat, the students and staff re-entered the building and resumed regular classes.”

Police confirmed nothing was found and said students returned to the building by around 11:30 a.m. First Squad detectives are investigating.

