A bomb threat forced a two-hour delay to the start of classes Monday at Walter G. O’Connell High School in Copiague, school officials said.

In a text to district students and parents, district Superintendent Kathleen Bannon said the threat was “emailed to high school administration” at about 3:30 a.m. — and that the Suffolk County police department was immediately notified.

She wrote that the building had been “determined safe” and said “there was no evidence to substantiate a threat.”

Police confirmed there were officers at the school Monday, saying they had been notified to the threat by a school administrator at about 5:50 a.m. In a statement Monday, police said officers “assisted school officials with a search of the school.”

“No threat was found,” police said. “First Squad detectives are investigating.”

On Friday, the 19th anniversary of the school shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, students and staff at Copiague were asked to wear orange as part of their participation in the national day against gun violence. The day of action involved sit-ins at schools around the United States, as well as moments of silence and discussions about the issue.