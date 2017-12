A fire erupted in a home on Rodney Place in Copiague on Thursday morning, police said.

Photos show flames shooting out of the roof of the one-story home.

“It looks like everyone got out OK,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

The fire was reported to the police at 9:37 a.m., she said.

The North Amityville fire department was not immediately available to provide additional details.

