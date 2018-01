Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Copiague for about an hour Friday before bringing it under control, fire and police officials said.

The fire on 28th Street, just south of Dixon Avenue, was reported at 2:41 a.m. and was brought under control at 3:41 a.m., the officials said.

There were no injuries reported, the officials said.

