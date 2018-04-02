TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 1 hurt in fire at Copiague senior housing complex

One resident was hurt in a fire early Monday at a Copiague senior housing complex, police said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A fire at a senior housing complex in Copiague injured one resident early Monday, Suffolk County police said.

“One elderly man was transported by Copiague Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

The fire at Bunt Commons on Wartburg Avenue was reported at 2 a.m. and was extinguished as of 5 a.m., fire officials said.

Other details were not immediately available.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

