Security measures for Sunday’s Suffolk County marathon were announced Thursday by Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, who said police will be at the event in “full force,” prepared to respond to any emergencies — including those like terrorist attacks or active shooters at recent events worldwide.

But, Sini said, no threats have been made in connection with the marathon.

“There have been no specific threats to Suffolk County,” Sini said.

Sini said the measures, including the deployment of K-9 units, motorcycle and bicycle patrols, and plainclothes officers, are being taken “to ensure everyone’s safety” — but he added he did not want to scare anyone away from attending or participating in the event.

“We say all this [about the security measures] not to cause concern by anyone, but to let people know we are prepared,” Sini said.

Sini also announced a number of road closures and traffic detours, saying motorists should expect delays and detours in the area of the marathon and urging people not to travel in the area with their vehicles if possible.

Sini made his comments during a news conference Thursday at police headquarters in Yaphank.

About 2,600 people are expected to participate in Sunday’s Catholic Health Services’ 3rd Annual Suffolk County Marathon, which will take runners through the county’s downtowns, parks and waterfronts.

The 8 a.m. event, which starts in Patchogue Village, benefits veterans organizations and will feature a 5K Run, a 13.1-mile half marathon, a 26.2-mile full marathon and a 4-member relay.

The following major road closures, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, were announced:

Montauk Highway (Route 27A) between North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue and Connetquot Avenue in Great River;

Exit 46A off Sunrise Highway (Route 27) for Montauk Highway in Oakdale;

Southbound Nicolls Road (County Road 97) will be closed south of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) at Church Street in Bayport;

Southbound Broadway Avenue, south of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Sayville;

Great River Road south of Montauk Highway (Route 27A) — limited access via Timber Point Road — to local residents.

Also part of the day will be the FreedomFest Taste of Long Island Festival, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in downtown Patchogue. About 60 food and beverage vendors are expected, and live entertainment will be included in the event, organizers said.

The marathon was created to help raise funds to support organizations serving veterans of Suffolk County. According to officials, more than $300,000 has been raised since the event started.