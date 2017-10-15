A bicyclist was struck and injured by a minivan Sunday afternoon in Calverton and police cited the vehicle’s driver for not having a license, authorities said.
Nelson Aaron, 58, of upstate Newburgh, was found lying in the intersection of Edwards Avenue and River Road after officers were called to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. Aaron was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, Riverhead police said in a news release.
The minivan’s driver, Julio David Duarte, 51, of Riverhead, remained at the scene and was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said.
Officers determined that the minivan, a 2002 Nissan, was traveling north on Edwards Avenue toward the intersection and Aaron was biking in the same direction and tried to make a left turn onto River Road.
Aaron was struck by the minivan as it went north while he was making the left turn, police said, and he was thrown from his bicycle in the collision.
The minivan and bicycle were impounded for a safety check, the release said.
