A car crashed into the side of a Starbucks store in East Setauket Friday morning, Suffolk County police said.
The car struck the building at 246 Rte. 25A at 5:03 a.m. and there was no report of injuries, police said.
Images from the scene show the front of the red sedan protruding into the store through a side door.
The store normally opens at 5:30 a.m., according to its website. Calls to the store early Friday were not answered.
