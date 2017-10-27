A car crashed into the side of a Starbucks store in East Setauket Friday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The car struck the building at 246 Rte. 25A at 5:03 a.m. and there was no report of injuries, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Images from the scene show the front of the red sedan protruding into the store through a side door.

The store normally opens at 5:30 a.m., according to its website. Calls to the store early Friday were not answered.