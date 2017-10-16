A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while crossing Route 112 early Monday in Port Jefferson Station, police said.
Suffolk County police said the road was closed in both directions at Joline Road following the accident, which was reported at 5:27 a.m., but said it has since been reopened.
Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was struck by a southbound 2010 Honda Civic just south of Joline Road. He said the pedestrian was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with undisclosed “serious” injuries.
A later police release said the man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and his identification is being withheld until his family can be notified.
The Honda driver, Edward Ortega, 43, of Islip, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
Police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.