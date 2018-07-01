The driver of a limousine and five passengers were injured early Sunday in Melville after a car crashed head-on into the vehicle, Suffolk police said.

A 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan heading east on Wilmington Drive near Chiswell Drive at about 1:35 a.m. veered into the westbound lane, hitting the 2014 Lincoln limousine, police said. The Mercedes driver then fled the scene, police said, and was seen being picked up by a person driving a dark-colored sedan.

The Mercedes-Benz was totaled and the driver was "nowhere to be found," said David Kaplan, first assistant chief of the Melville Fire Department, which responded to the scene.

The passengers in the limousine were coming from a wedding and heading to a house in Melville at the time of the accident, Kaplan said. The limousine is owned by Limos Long Island of Westbury, police said.

All six people in the limousine were conscious when emergency responders arrived, Kaplan said.

One of the individuals suffered a serious head injury, but it is not life-hreatening, he said. The other five suffered moderate to minor injuries, he said.

The individual with the head injury, and three others, were transported to Nassau University Medical Center, he said. The other two were transported to Huntington Hospital, Kaplan said.

The Dix Hills and Plainview fire departments also assisted at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Suffolk’s Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.