A Middle Island man was killed in a crash Saturday night on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, 55, was driving a 2011 Hyundai at about 11:15 p.m. westbound between Exits 50 and 49 when the vehicle veered off the road and into woods near the north service road, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said they were witholding the victim’s identity until the notification of relatives.

The investigation is continuing, police said. Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.