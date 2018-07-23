Suffolk County police rescued two Brookhaven men Sunday night who had been stranded on a disabled personal watercraft amid rough seas and high winds south of Moriches Inlet, authorities said.

Michael Stack, 37, and James Trowbridge, 54, had gone into the ocean waters to surf 8- to 10-foot waves generated by recent storms, about a half-mile south of the inlet, Suffolk police said.

Stack’s 2014 Yamaha Waverunner was towing a hydrofoil surfboard, police said. The tow line got wrapped in the Waverunner’s intake at about 6:30 p.m., disabling the craft, police said.

Stack called TowBoatUS of Moriches for help but the company could not respond because of the rough water conditions. Officials with the Moriches company contacted the Coast Guard, which notified Suffolk’s Marine Bureau, police said.

Officers Kevin Comiskey, Rob Daniels and Chris Maggio rescued the men, who were not injured.