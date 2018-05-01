Two canine police officers rescued a suicidal man Monday night in the Stony Brook woods, police said.

Sixth Precinct officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. to a call “from a man who was concerned that his friend intended to commit suicide in a wooded area near Seabrook Court,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

The officers couldn’t find the man right away, and they requested help from Canine Section Officers Christopher Fezza and Michael Cassidy, police said.

Cassidy and his partner Thor found the man in a tree with a noose around his neck, police said.

Fezza climbed the victim’s ladder next to the tree, and “when the man started to hang himself, Officer Fezza pressed him against the ladder,” police said. “Officer Cassidy gave a knife to Officer Fezza who cut the rope and lowered the man to the ground as Sixth Precinct officers assisted.”

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be evaluated, police said.