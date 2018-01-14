TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Riverhead pursuit ends with teens charged in truck theft

Police officers at Fairway Avenue and East Main

Police officers at Fairway Avenue and East Main Street in Riverhead early on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, where officials said a stolen pickup truck crashed after a police chase. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of a pickup truck in Riverhead following a pursuit of the suspects that went past the town police headquarters early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Riverhead police said they received a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a Ford pickup truck being stolen from a home on Booker Drive.

After spotting the vehicle, Riverhead police chased the driver, Eleeam Sanchez, 17, of Ludlam Avenue, Flanders, through town on streets and roadways including Elton Street, Robinson Parkway, Prospect Place, Main Street and Howell Avenue, where police headquarters is located, police said.

Sanchez had one passenger with him — Gino Florian, also 17, of East Main Street in Riverhead, police said.

The two were taken into custody after Sanchez crashed the pickup truck into a utility pole on Fairway Avenue, police said.

Florian was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm, police said.

Both Florian and Sanchez were charged with third-degree grand larceny, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

